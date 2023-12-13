Tanker in Bab al-Mandab Strait attacked by missiles from Houthi-controlled Yemen, gunmen on speedboats

Yemen’s Houthi rebels fired two missiles at a commercial tanker carrying Indian-manufactured jet fuel near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, on Wednesday (Dec 13), reported the Associated Press citing an American official. The vessel was also attacked by a speedboat with armed men off the coast of Yemen’s Red Sea port of Hodeidah, said the British maritime security company.

The attack also comes a day after a senior official from the Iran-backed group warned cargo ships in the Red Sea to avoid travelling toward Israel and claimed the attack on a Norwegian commercial tanker.

Missiles fired from rebel-held Yemen

A report by the AP citing an anonymous United States official said that an American warship in the region also shot down a suspected Houthi drone flying in its direction during the incident.

The incident which involved a tanker, Ardmore Encounter, marks an escalation by the Houthis who have repeatedly attacked ships close to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait amid the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza.

WATCH | Israel forces deploy 'Sa'ar 6' to counter Houthis as their attacks rise in Red Sea The Marshall Islands-flagged tanker was travelling north toward the Suez Canal in the Red Sea, reported AP citing satellite tracking data, adding that the vessel had left from the Indian city of Mangalore and had an armed security crew aboard it.

The guards apparently opened fire at the armed men on speedboats trying to board the vessel, said the Ambrey, a British maritime security company.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said it had received reports of an incident in the vicinity of the Bab al-Mandab Strait, without giving more details.

Ambrey said a Marshall Islands-flagged chemical tanker reported an “exchange of fire” with a speedboat around 102 kilometres off Hodeidah, adding that the boat approached the tanker and initiated the gunfire at a distance of 300 metres.

The British private intelligence firm also said that the tanker was hailed by an entity claiming to be the Yemeni Navy – both Yemen’s internationally recognised government and Houthi rebels self-identify as the Yemeni Navy – which asked the vessel to alter course but a “coalition” warship advised the ship to maintain it, reported Reuters.

It was not immediately clear which coalition Ambrey was referring to.

Shipping company confirms attack

Ardmore Shipping Corp, which owns and operates the ship issued a statement to the AP acknowledging the attack and said that no one was injured and “all crew members are safe and accounted for,” adding that the vessel was also “fully operational with no loss of cargo or damage on board.”

“Ardmore is in close contact with the relevant authorities and military assistance is now in the area providing support as required,” said the shipping company.

The ship, carrying jet fuel from Shell MRPL Aviation Fuels & Services Ltd and India’s national oil company was reportedly headed to either Rotterdam, Netherlands or Gavle, Sweden.

Houthis issue another warning

The recent incident came after an anti-ship cruise missile launched from Houthi-controlled Yemen, struck a Norwegian-flagged tanker STRINDA and caused a fire, according to the United States military.

The Iran-backed group had issued a warning on Saturday (Dec 9) that they would target all ships heading to Israel, regardless of their nationality, and warned international shipping companies against dealing in Israeli ports.

Mohamed Ali al-Houthi, head of Yemen’s Houthi supreme revolutionary committee took to X, on Tuesday (Dec 12) and reiterated the warning and asked ships that pass Yemen to keep radios turned on, and quickly respond to Houthi attempts at communication.

Al-Houthi also warned cargo ships against “falsifying their identity” or raising flags different from the country belonging to the cargo ship owner.