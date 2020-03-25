Tambola, online antakshari: Community gaming on the rise in times of social distancing

In times of social isolation, when everyone is stuck to their respective homes, passing time can become a bit of a task. Sure you have the internet, the TV and books to give you company but these too after a point can become monotonous.



With most cities across the world locking down amid the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, people have found unique ways of being connected to each other. Community gaming is on the rise amid the outbreak of coronavirus where people are observing social distancing yet interacting with neighbours and playing games from the confinements of their homes.



Videos on social media have been going viral which shows people in Italy and India playing Tambola across balconies and buildings in certain neighbourhoods.



Here have a look:

Why the hell I am not in India right now? People playing Tambola standing in their balconies. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Hfed6mhURT — Amteshwar Sethi (@AmteshwarsSethi) March 23, 2020 ×

Italians in Rome playing Tombola (Italian Bingo) pic.twitter.com/jrtBdPttqh — Growing Up Italian (@GrowingUpItalia) March 22, 2020 ×

In #Spain, it’s balcony Bingo time as country becomes second in Europe to impose lockdown.



Video of neighbors enjoying game of Bingo as #coronavirus cases cross 6,000: pic.twitter.com/tdKILMxnAb — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) March 14, 2020 ×

Even Bollywood actors have taken up age-old musical game Antakshari in the age of social distancing.



Stars like Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and others have been sharing videos of them singing and tagging more stars to keep the game going. #QuarantineAntakshari, some of them are clearly not musically inclined but then there are few who have surprised us with their beautiful voices.