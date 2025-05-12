Afghanistan sees yet another ban, this time Taliban outlaws playing chess, citing concerns of gambling.

Ever since the Taliban took over, Afghans have had one ban after another. Speaking to news agency AFP, Atal Mashwani, spokesperson for the Taliban’s sports directorate said, "Chess in sharia (Islamic law) is considered a means of gambling."

He added, "Until these considerations are addressed, the sport of chess is suspended in Afghanistan. There are religious considerations regarding the sport of chess."

Not too long ago, MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) was under the Taliban's radar for it wasn't compatible with Islamic laws. The officials said it was too "violent" and "problematic with respect to sharia".

Since 2021, Afghanistan has been no stranger to such bans, all of which are cited as not acceptable under Islamic law. From women's education to their free movement, a lot is at stake. Women's voices, their rights have been silenced like never before.