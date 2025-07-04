/Taliban bans political debate in Afghanistan media amid new crackdown on free speech

In its latest move to suppress free speech, the Taliban has prohibited all political discussions in Afghanistan’s media, specifying in their crackdown that the rules apply to all types of political content in print, broadcast, digital, or social media. As per the new regulations that raise concerns about a return to the regime’s repressive past, Afghan media outlets now must get prior approval from the newly established Political Programme Oversight Committee before broadcasting or publishing any political material.

“Analysis must be approved by the official oversight committee before airing or publication,” the new policy says.

Committee to monitor political content

According to the guidelines released by the Taliban’s Ministry of Information and Culture, the newly established committee will scrutinise all political content, conduct legal reviews, produce regular reports, and enforce sanctions against media outlets that fail to comply. The regulations, titled Management of Political Programmes in Afghanistan, cover all forms of political content across print, broadcast, digital, and social media platforms.

“Recommendations or critiques directed at officials must be respectful, within legal frameworks, and free from defamation or distortion. Analysis must be evidence-based and not rely on unofficial sources,” read the latest guidelines.

Analysts barred from expressing views that contradict Taliban policy

The Taliban has warned analysts against presenting views that go against its official policies and said it will hold hosts and producers responsible for any content that does not align with their outlook.

Moreover, the analysts must carry identification cards issued by the Taliban’s Directorate of Broadcast Affairs and are barred from expressing any views that contradict official Taliban policy. Guest speakers, even from a pre-approved list, require individual approval before every show.



“All analysis must be in accordance with Sharia law, the principles of the Islamic Emirate, and applicable national laws. No content should be anti-Islamic Emirate,” the Taliban said, warning media outlets that they could lose their licences if they violate the new regulations.

‘New policy leaves no room for free press’

“Deeply concerned by the Taliban’s latest attempt to weaponise the media for political control,” said Lotfullah Najafizada, an Afghan journalist. “This detailed, five-chapter policy leaves virtually no room for free press.”

The Taliban said the policy aims to improve the quality of political analysis, uphold sharia principles, promote national unity and prevent harmful propaganda.



“It will serve as an effective system for managing political media content in Afghanistan,” it said.