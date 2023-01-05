Take 'just position' on Covid: China urges WHO after virus data criticism

China on Thursday (January 5) urged the World Health Organization (WHO) to take a ''just position'' on Covid after the United Nations health agency criticised Beijing's virus data. The Chinese government said that it maintained close cooperation with the WHO and that it always shared relevant information and data with the global community with an open and transparent attitude, news agency AFP reported.

Addressing a press conference, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday, "We... hope the WHO secretariat will uphold a scientific, objective and just position, and make efforts to play a positive role for the world's response to the pandemic challenge."

Ning said that as per an incomplete tally, there had been more than 60 technical exchanges between the two sides (China and WHO) since the virus was first reported, on various topics.

The above remarks come a day after the WHO said it was without complete Covid-related data from China. WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan said on Wednesday that the current figures being published from China "under-represent the true impact of the disease in terms of hospital admissions, in terms of ICU admissions, and particularly in terms of deaths."

Since December last year, China has recorded only 22 deaths due to Covid and the government has narrowed the definition of virus deaths. The criterion says that only those Covid patients who directly died of respiratory failure caused by the virus would be counted under Covid death statistics.

On Wednesday, Michael Ryan said this criterion is very narrow.

In recent times, China, which abruptly decided to lift strict Covid restrictions, has seen an unprecedented spike in cases along with an overburdened health infrastructure, a shortage of life-saving medicines and a low rate of full vaccination among the elderly.

More and more countries have started imposing restrictions on Chinese travellers- a move severely criticised by Beijing. On Thursday, Germany became the latest country to ask for a negative Covid test for arrivals from China.

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE