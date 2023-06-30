Tajik man kills two at Chisinau airport in Moldova

In a tragic incident, two individuals were killed when a Tajik man opened fire at Chisinau International Airport in Moldova. The shooter, a 43-year-old Tajikistan national, was wounded and subsequently detained by the police. The shooting took place after the man was denied entry into the country. President Maia Sandu identified the victims as a border guard and an airport security official, with a third person sustaining injuries, media reports said.

“At this moment the danger has been eliminated. The aggressor was wounded and is being treated,” police said on Facebook.

The suspect arrived from Turkey but was refused entry, leading to the violent incident when he grabbed a gun from a border police officer.

President Sandu expressed her condolences to the victims' families, emphasising the importance of national security. The government has assured that all necessary measures are being taken to restore normalcy and ensure public safety at the airport. "All measures have been taken to bring the situation back to normal. Law enforcers will continue to ensure security and public order at the airport," she said.

Tensions and prior security concerns

This incident comes after a recently sparked tension between Russia and Moldova where the former cited security concerns.