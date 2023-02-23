Taiwan to send largest-ever military troops to US for training: Report

Taiwan could be sending its largest-ever number of military troops to the US for training purposes this year, South China Morning Post (SCMP) said quoting a report by country's semi-official Central News Agency.

As per the report, a joint combined arms battalion of at least 500 soldiers will travel to the US in the second half of the year. The battalion would consist of mainly the army’s 333rd Mechanised Infantry Brigade and 542nd Armour Brigade, the report added.

“This marks the first time troops at battalion level, typically consisting of around 500 soldiers, will travel to the US for training – rather than platoon (25-60 troops) or company (80-150) level as in the past,” the report said.

The training program between the two nations will reportedly be expanded in the coming months. The latest plans of sending hundreds of Taiwanese troops to US for training is deemed to counter China’s growing military power in the region.

US has been aiming to help Taiwan in the face of China's growing military buildup and its aggressive maneuvers. China has been sending planes near Taiwan, something which has only aggravated after then US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island nation.

However, Taiwan's defence ministry has not made any comments over the reports. The country's Army Command Headquarters reportedly said that “all military exchanges with foreign forces are handled in accordance with planning."

“Trump signed a number of bills that were friendly to Taiwan, including the Taiwan Travel Act which promotes all levels of exchanges,” said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“The National Defence Authorisation Act for Fiscal Year 2018 specifically encourages exchanges of defence officials and military officers for the purposes of training and coordination, in addition to exchanges of senior military leaders.”

The sources added that this is not something new as Taiwan had sent military personnel to the US for training earlier as well, or the other way around. However, it was done in a hush-hush manner, they revealed.

