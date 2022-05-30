Taiwan scrambles planes after Chinese fighter jets enter air defence zone

Taiwan scrambled fighter jets in response to Chinese military aircraft entering its air defence zone (ADIZ), said Taiwan's defence ministry. It was the largest such incursion by Chinese fighter planes since January this year. Taiwan's fighter jets warned away 30 Chinese aircraft. ADIZ near Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands was violated by Chinese military planes.

China claims Taiwan to be its own territory. Taiwan has said that it wants peace with China but will defend itself if attacked.

Taiwan has been complaining for past two years of repeated presence of Chinese fighter planes in ADIZ.

Taiwan calls China's repeated nearby military activities "grey zone" warfare, designed to both wear out Taiwan's forces by making them repeatedly scramble, and also to test Taiwan's responses.

The latest Chinese incursion included 22 fighter planes and also electronic warfare, early warning and antisubmarine aircraft, the Taiwan ministry said.



Watch | Talks between Chinese FM Wang Yi & ten pacific island countries fail to reach an agreement

According to a map made available by the ministry, Chinese aircraft flew in an area northeast of the Pratas.

Taiwan sent combat aircraft to warn away the Chinese aircraft, while missile systems were deployed to monitor them, the ministry said.

Also Read | 'Crooked mouth, squinting eyes': Chinese netizens slam children's textbooks over 'ugly illustration'

It was the largest incursion since Taiwan reported 39 Chinese aircraft in its ADIZ on Jan. 23.

There was no immediate comment from China, which has in the past said such moves were drills aimed at protecting the country's sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE