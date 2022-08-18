Taiwan says over 50 Chinese military aircraft detected in operation near island

Tensions in the Taiwan Strait reached their highest level in decades and continue to rise as the Taiwanese defence ministry announced on Thursday (August 18) that over 50 Chinese military aircraft were detected in operation around the island.

The defence ministry wrote on Twitter: "6 PLAN vessels and 51 PLA aircraft around our surrounding region were detected today (August 18, 2022) until 1700(GMT+8)."

"#ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded to these activities with aircraft in CAP, naval vessels, and land-based missile systems," it added.

ALSO READ | Russia deploys MiG-31 fighters with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles to its Baltic exclave

The ministry further said: "25 of the detected aircraft (SU-30*12, J-10*4, J-16*6, Y-8 EW and H-6*2) had flown on the east part of the median line of the Taiwan Strait and our SW ADIZ, flight paths as illustrated."

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent Taiwan visit, followed by another visit of the island nation by US lawmakers, flared up tensions between China and US. Beijing views self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory. China even claimed that, in case needed, it will use force to unite the two territories.

ALSO READ | Erdogan says Turkey stands 'on the side of Ukraine', warns of 'another' Chernobyl

Amid escalating tensions, Taiwan's air force showcased its anti-aircraft capabilities on Thursday and stated that they were ready for action 24 hours a day for any situation.

Air defence officer Chen Te-huan said: "We were not nervous at all at that time, as our regular training is prepared for all-day, 24-hour missile operations. When the Chinese military acted, we were already well prepared."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.