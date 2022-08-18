Russia deploys MiG-31 fighters with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles to its Baltic exclave

In “additional measures of strategic deterrence,” Russia has deployed three MiG-31 fighters with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles arrived at the Chkalovsk air base in the Baltic Sea exclave of Kaliningrad.

Amid soaring tensions with the West over Moscow’s action in Ukraine, Russia’s Defence Ministry released a video showing the fighters arriving at the base but not carrying the missiles.

Starting a preliminary investigation into the incident, Finland said that Russian fighter jets were suspected of having violated Finnish airspace in the Gulf of Finland off the southern town of Porvoo.

Intending to showcase the Russian military’s capability to threaten NATO assets, Moscow has strongly criticised the deliveries of Western weapons to Ukraine.

Accusing the US and its allies of fueling the conflict, the Russian military says the Kinzhal has a range of up to 2,000 kilometres (about 1,250 miles) and flies at 10 times the speed of sound.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ivan Nechayev, “The events in Ukraine demonstrated that a clash with the collective West is a real possibility.”

Arming them with state-of-the-art weapons, the Kremlin has methodically bolstered its military forces in Kaliningrad as the region borders NATO members Poland and Lithuania.

Russia had promised retaliation after Lithuania moved to limit goods transit to the region through its territory.

(With inputs from agencies)

