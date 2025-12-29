China launched “major” military drills around Taiwan on Monday (Dec 29), drawing condemnation from the island. In response, Taipei said that it was deploying forces, calling it Beijing’s “military intimidation”. China said that it would conduct live-fire drills the following day across five zones in waters and airspace near Taiwan.

Beijing claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has suggested using force to seize the island democracy.

In a statement, the Chinese People's Liberation Army Eastern Theater Command said that it was “employing destroyers, frigates, fighters, bombers and unmanned aerial vehicles” during the drill, which includes “live-fire training on maritime targets to the north and southwest of Taiwan.”

Amid the tensions, Taiwan said that it detected four Chinese coastguard ships near its waters.

The four vessels were “sailing near waters off Taiwan’s northern and eastern coasts today”, the Taiwanese coastguard said, adding it “immediately deployed large vessels to pre-position responses in relevant areas” and “sent additional support units”.

Taiwan condemns Chinese drills

Calling it Beijing’s “military intimidation”, Taiwan on Monday condemned the drills around the democratic island.

“In response to the Chinese authorities' disregard for international norms and the use of military intimidation to threaten neighbouring countries, Taiwan expresses its strong condemnation,” Taiwan’s Presidential Office spokeswoman Karen Kuo said in a statement.