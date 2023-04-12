Taiwan: Ruling party DPP proposes Vice-President Lai Ching-te as 2024 presidential candidate

Just two days after China concluded massive wargames surrounding the self-governing island, Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) announced Vice-President Lai Ching-te as its presidential nominee for 2024. In a statement made at a nomination event on Wednesday, Lai vowed to support Taiwan's drive for global recognition while expanding its high-tech sector and promoting an effective governance, reported the Associated Press (AP).

He said, “We must definitely continue to improve Taiwan’s investment environment,” reported AP.

His most challenging assignment will be dealing with China's threats, who consider Taiwan as their own region that may be seized by force if required.

“A war over Taiwan would be a global disaster. As long as China maintains its military threats against Taiwan, we must continue to strengthen our national defence,” said Lai, according to AP.

Lai, 63, ran opposing President Tsai Ing-wen for the party's presidential nomination in 2019. Prior to it, he served as a legislator, the mayor of the southern city of Tainan, and the premier of Taiwan. He received his initial medical education, and later graduated from Harvard with a master's in public health.

Lai agreed to serve as Tsai's running partner when she won, and the two soundly defeated the main opposition Nationalist Party in 2020. Tsai cannot run for a third term as per the constitution.

Despite the fact that the Nationalists and DPP were both in power, Tsai's first election in 2016 was particularly significant because it was the first time the DPP won a majority in the legislature.

