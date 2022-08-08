Taiwan: Official responsible for doubling missile production capacity succumbs to heart attack

The Central News Agency reported that the Taiwanese official responsible for doubling missile production capacity has succumbed to a heart attack.

Ruling out signs of any 'intrusion', the authorities found Ou Yang Li-hsing died of a heart attack during a business trip to the southern county of Pingtung.

Li-hsing, the deputy head of the military-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, was discovered unconscious.

After assuming the post early this year, he was asked to supervise various missile production projects.

According to his autopsy report, the 57-year-old had a history of heart disease and had a cardiac stent.

As Taiwan boosts its combat power amid what it sees as China's growing military threat, the military-owned body is working to more than double its yearly missile production capacity to close to 500 this year.

Pushing for various defence projects including putting into service a new class of stealthy warships and developing its own submarines, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has made modernising the military a top priority.

Vowing to defend the island's freedom and democracy, she told an American delegation visiting Taipei that China's military threat is growing.

(With inputs from agencies)

