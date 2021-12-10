Taiwan loses another ally to China as Nicaragua recognises Chinese sovereignty

Nicaragua severed diplomatic ties with Taiwan on Thursday and renewed ties with China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory.

Nicaragua's foreign ministry declared in a statement that "the government of the Republic of Nicaragua today terminates diplomatic relations with Taiwan and ceases to have any communication or official interaction."

"The People's Republic of China is the sole legitimate government that represents all of China," the ministry stated, adding that Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory.



In a statement, Taiwan's foreign ministry said it "deeply regrets" Nicaragua's decision to "unilaterally" sever ties.

"To safeguard national sovereignty and dignity, Taiwan has decided to terminate diplomatic relations with Nicaragua with immediate effect, end all bilateral cooperation projects and aid programs, and recall staff of its Embassy and Technical Mission in Nicaragua," the Taiwanese ministry said in the statement.

On Friday, government officials from Nicaragua and China will meet in the Chinese city of Tianjin.



Zhang Jun, China's ambassador to the United Nations, praised Nicaragua, adding that Beijing applauded the decision.

"The One-China principle is a widely established international consensus that is unchallengeable," Zhang stated.

China has intensified its efforts to woo Taiwan's remaining allies, particularly in Central America and the Caribbean, with El Salvador and the Dominican Republic switching sides in 2018, and Panama the year before.



Guatemala, Honduras, Haiti, Paraguay, and Belize are just a few of the countries in this region who recognise Taiwan.

Taiwan now has only 14 formal diplomatic allies after Nicaragua's decision.

Taiwan is recognised by the following countries:

Guatemala Honduras Haiti Paraguay Eswatini Tuvalu Nauru Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Belize Marshall Islands Palau Vatican City/Holy See (U.N. observer state, not official member)

