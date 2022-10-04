Taiwan likes US more than China: Survey

A new survey has put into numbers how much Taiwan likes Taiwan and China. Scoring on a ten-point scale, the survey results found that the US got a 5.55 while China scored a dismal 2.82.

The survey was conducted by the Foundation for the People and comes as tensions between China and US over Taiwan are consistently getting worse.

Acknowledging the tensions, 39.5 per cent of the respondents believe Taiwan should move closer to the US, while 7.5 per cent want the country to decrease its distance from China. Yet another 39.5 per cent of respondents want Taiwan to maintain distance from both countries.

21.6 per cent of the people believe that the US will definitely send troops if China were to invade their country. However, the number of people who think that America would definitely not send troops stands at 27.4 per cent.

18.2 believe that the US might not send troops while and 26.5 per cent said that it might.

About 62.7 per cent of the people also reported that they feel a rise in pressure from Xi Jinping for the unification of China and Taiwan, while some 28 per cent feel the pressure is consistently the same.

As per Taipei Times, the survey was conducted on Facebook over four days and had 1,078 respondents aged over 20 years.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang the founder of the Foundation for the People said that the public had a "practical view" of US-China relations.

An adjunct research fellow at the National Chengchi University’s Institute of International Relations, Yen Chen-shen believes that the Taiwanese value their nation's diplomatic relations with the US, while whether America thinks the same is not "worth thinking about".

(With inputs from agencies)

