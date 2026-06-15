/Taiwan launches new website, invites Chinese citizens to leak Beijing's intelligence

Taiwan's National Security Bureau (NSB) has launched a website inviting Chinese citizens who share democratic values to leak intelligence and report on Beijing. This initiative comes amid heightened tensions, as China claims the democratic island as its territory, threatening the use of force to seize it, while Taipei accuses Beijing of utilising infiltration and espionage to weaken Taiwanese defences.

To introduce the platform, the NSB released a one-minute, AI-generated video depicting a Chinese civil servant watching colleagues get investigated and removed. According to a statement from the bureau, the video “reflects a pervasive atmosphere where everyone is on edge under China's totalitarian regime.” An "increasing number" of people have approached agencies in Taiwan "wishing to provide various types of information", it said.

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The NSB stated that an increasing number of people have already been approaching agencies in Taiwan with the desire to provide various types of information. It added that this new reporting channel is modelled after established practices currently adopted by intelligence agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Israel.

The security bureau emphasised that it will use technology to rigorously filter, evaluate, and follow up on all submissions received through the platform. When contacted on Monday (June 15), the NSB did not immediately respond to news agency AFP's request for further comment regarding the initiative.

Key takeways:

AI-Generated Promotional Campaign

The NSB launched the platform with a one-minute, AI-generated video showing a Chinese civil servant watching colleagues being investigated and purged. The bureau stated this video illustrates the "pervasive atmosphere where everyone is on edge" under Beijing’s regime.

Surge in Informants & Public Interest

Taiwan is responding to an increasing number of individuals who have already been proactively approaching its agencies, wanting to provide various types of information.

Modelled on Western & Israeli Intelligence

This new digital reporting channel is not experimental; it is explicitly modelled after existing, successful public-reporting frameworks used by intelligence agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Israel.

Rigorous Security & Filtering

The NSB emphasised that it will implement advanced technology to strictly filter, evaluate, and follow up on all submissions to ensure accuracy and security.

5. Current Status