Taiwan an 'independent country', says UK parliament

For the first time, the British parliament has officially referred to Taiwan as an "independent country" in an official document. The move breaks a geopolitical quid pro quo for London amid Foreign Secretary James Cleverly's visit to China this week. Cleverly is the first high-ranking British envoy to visit Beijing in five years.

The new phrasing appears in a report released by the influential foreign affairs committee of the House of Commons on Wednesday, August 29. The move has irked Beijing amid a strained relationship between the two countries.

China accusing London of distorting facts. The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson called on the British parliament to adhere to the 'one China' principle and stop sending signals supportive of Taiwanese independence.

China has consistently denied Taiwan's statehood, maintaining that the self-governing democratic island is part of its territory. Only 13 nations worldwide recognise Taipei diplomatically instead of Beijing.

What exactly did the report say?

The report said that Taiwan has all the credentials to be a nation-state independent of China.

"Taiwan is already an independent country, under the name Republic of China," the committee report says. "Taiwan possesses all the qualifications for statehood, including a permanent population, a defined territory, government, and the capacity to enter into relations with other states — it is only lacking greater international recognition."

House of Commons foreign affairs committee chairperson Alicia Kearns of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party, stated that this marks the first time a UK parliamentary report has made such a declaration.

She emphasised, "We acknowledge China's position, but we, as the foreign affairs committee, do not accept it."

Kearns urged the foreign secretary to stand by Taiwan and call for its right to self-determination.

Reaction from Taiwan

The Taiwanese foreign ministry expressed gratitude to the British parliament for its support.

"We are grateful [for] the British parliament’s support for Taiwan’s status and international participation," a ministry spokesperson was quoted as saying by the Politico.

The committee's report also criticised Sunak government for its cautious approach to supporting Taiwan.

It called for the preparation of sanctions alongside allies to deter potential military actions and economic blockades from Beijing, which controls the island that produces 90 per cent of the world's advanced semiconductors.

The committee suggested that the United Kingdom could strengthen its relationship with Taiwan if it weren't overly concerned about offending the Chinese Communist Party.

It recommended relaxing self-imposed restrictions on interactions with Taiwanese officials, citing the examples of the US and Japan.

