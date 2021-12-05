Taiwan airspace incursions by Chinese military look like 'rehearsals', says US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin

Amid heightened tensions between the US and China over Taiwan issue, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday said that the actions of Chinese military, such as flights near Taiwan, look like "rehearsals".

The defense secretary, however, did not look to indicate that he expected the Asian giant to actually carry out these operations.

At a conference in California, Austin said, "I don't want to speculate, but certainly ... it looks a lot like rehearsals."

By definition, military training flights seem to be rehearsals for future operations.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had warned China against its increasing incursions in Taiwan saying that it should be prepared of 'terrible consequences' if it precipitates a crisis in Taipei.

According to him, the United States is ''resolutely committed'' to protect Taiwan, and if China decides to invade Taiwan ''that would be a potentially disastrous decision.''

“I hope that China’s leaders think very carefully about this and about not precipitating a crisis that would have I think terrible consequences for lots of people and one that’s in no one’s interest, starting with China," he added.

China and the United States are tussling over President Joe Biden’s upcoming democracy summit, in which Taiwan is invited.

(With inputs from agencies)