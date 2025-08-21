/Bear breaks into ice cream shop chooses strawberry over choclate, Tahoe locals stunned

On Sunday, August 17, an unexpected morning unfolded in front of the sheriff of Lake Tahoe, California; to their amazement, they were called in from the local ice cream shop about a large bear named ‘fuzzy’ by the staff. The bear was photographed behind the counter, squatting on its hindquarters was craving for something sweet. His preference was strawberry-flavoured ice cream. The brown bear caused limited damage, and the officials were able to escort the bear out of the restaurant and escort it into the wild.

“The deputies could barely believe their eyes as they saw a large bear behind the counter of the shop. With some encouragement, the bear ultimately left, but only after showing interest in the strawberry ice cream," read a Facebook post from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

According to sheriffs, the bear caused minimal damage; it was just searching for food. There was very little requirement for a cleanup, and no reported injury.

Wildlife authorities noted that such incidents were reportedly increasing in numbers. Black bears are reportedly venturing into people's homes, businesses and vehicles for food. While encounters like this are usual, attacks are a rare occurrence.

Last week, the National Park Service warned visitors in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park not to feed the bears, as this will lead to serious consequences for the bear as well as the visitor.