T-shirt logo in French president’s TikTok session makes netizens wonder 

In a recent TikTok session over COVID-19 vaccination on Monday, French president Emmanuel Macron ditched his trademark grey suit, white shirt and tie and donned a trendy look with a black and short-sleeved T-shirt.

Although the session was organised to encourage French youngsters to get vaccinated, the netizens seem to somehow got stuck with the meaning of the logo of the Macron’s T-shirt.

The efforts to allay fears about vaccination seem to somehow not pay off as hours after the session, the social media buzz across the country was over the conspiracy theories cooked up about the logo.

Macron’s message, which was shared during the question-and-answer appearance on TikTok, seem to have lost in the midst.

I see #BohemianClub is trending in France because Emmanuel Macron's black T-shirt featured its owl logo — proof, it seems, he belongs to a global secret society. The club, in fact, was founded in San Francisco in the 19th century when the "Bohemian" movement was in vogue. — Matthew Fraser (@frasermatthew) August 3, 2021

In the speculation over logo design, netizens asked sorts of questions, such as ‘Was it a bird?’, ‘Is it a subliminal message or a secret sign?’, ‘Or just a logo of an owl on a T-shirt?’, etc.

The Élysée Palace, which is the official residence of the President of the French Republic, has not given any official response to questions about the T-shirt.

The speculation seems to have benefitted only the sales of a similar T-shirt, which was being sold online as 'the Macron Tik-Tok T-shirt' for €19.99.