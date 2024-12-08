Damascus, Syria

The ongoing Syrian civil war, which began in 2011, has seen tens of thousands of casualties, shifting alliances, and foreign interventions. As the conflict continues to unfold, rebel forces have entered the capital Damascus and reports say that President Bashar al-Assad has fled the country.

Here is a timeline of significant events in Syria's struggle for stability after a civil war that has its roots in the Arab Spring.

Protests erupt, leading to civil war (2011)

March 2011: Amid the 'Arab Spring' popular uprisings and revolutions that emerged in West Asia, protests against President Assad's regime began in Deraa, southern Syria, before spreading across the nation. Security forces responded with violent crackdowns, arresting and killing protesters, including a group of teenagers detained for anti-Assad graffiti.

August 2011: The UN reported that over 2,200 people had been killed by government forces in the first five months of the conflict. The Syrian National Council, based in Istanbul, emerged as a leading opposition group.

Escalation and foreign intervention (2011-2015)

November 2011: Syria was suspended from the Arab League after rejecting a peace plan. Opposition groups, including the Free Syrian Army, launched attacks on government forces in Damascus and Aleppo.

March 2012: The Syrian government agreed to a UN-backed peace plan that included the withdrawal of heavy weapons, humanitarian pauses, and the release of detainees.

August 2013: A chemical weapons attack on rebel-held Eastern Ghouta killed hundreds of civilians, but despite a US red line on chemical weapons, no military response was forthcoming.

September 2014: The US formed an anti-Islamic State coalition and began airstrikes to assist Kurdish forces in their battle against the Islamic State, creating friction with Turkey.

September 2015: Russia intervened on behalf of Assad, deploying warplanes and providing military aid.

Russia turns the tide: Turning point in the war (2016-2017)

December 2016: After a lengthy siege and bombing campaign, the Syrian Army, supported by Russian forces, successfully retook Aleppo from rebels.

November 2017: US-backed Kurdish forces defeated Islamic State in Raqqa, marking a significant blow to the jihadist group.

Continued conflict and humanitarian crisis (2018-2020)

April 2018: The Russian-backed Syrian Army reclaimed Eastern Ghouta after months of siege and heavy bombardment.

December 2019 - March 2020: A Russian-led offensive in northwest Syria displaced about one million civilians, creating the worst humanitarian crisis of the conflict.

June 2020: The United States imposed tough sanctions on Syria, known as the "Caesar Act," aiming to pressure the Assad regime.

Recent developments culminating in fall of Damascus

May 2021: Assad was re-elected for a fourth term as president of Syria, receiving 95.1 per cent of the vote, despite international criticism of the election's fairness.

As the conflict persisted, Syria's path to peace remains uncertain, with foreign powers continuing to shape the course of the war and the country's future.

December 2024: Syrian rebel forces began taking over key cities one by one, including Aleppo, Hama and Homs. On Sunday (Dec 8), they announced that Damascus was “free" and claimed that Assad had left the capital.

