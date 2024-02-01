'Syphilis epidemic': US sees surge to seven-decade high in cases recorded between 2018-2022

The United States is grappling with a substantial increase in Syphilis cases, reaching the highest levels in over seven decades, according to a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The alarming data reveals an almost 80 per cent surge in cases, surpassing 207,000 between 2018 and 2022.

Alarming rise in congenital syphilis

In 2022 alone, there were 3,755 reported cases of babies born with syphilis in the US, marking a staggering 937 per cent increase over the past decade.

''The syphilis crisis in our country is unacceptable. The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to addressing this urgent issue and using all available means to eliminate disparities in our healthcare system. These actions we are taking will help ensure we are improving outcomes for birthing parents and newborns. We must prevent more deaths caused by congenital syphilis, an entirely preventable disease,'' Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a press release.

While over 170,000 syphilis cases were reported in 1951, the numbers significantly dropped with the advent of antibiotics.

However, the past two decades have witnessed a resurgence of cases, prompting urgent intervention to reverse the epidemic.

Contributing factors

Experts attribute the rise to two main factors. Firstly, a decrease in condom use contributes to the spread of the disease. Secondly, the relative rarity of syphilis in recent decades has led to its often unnoticed early stages, even by medical professionals. A shortage of penicillin has further compounded the problem.

Also watch | Congenital Syphilis - Cases spike in US Syphilis, caused by the bacterium Treponema pallidum, develops in four stages and spreads through direct contact with sores.

Diagnosis is challenging, with a simple blood test being the most common method. Early syphilis can be treated with penicillin, but untreated cases can lead to severe complications, affecting the heart, brain, and causing blindness, deafness, and paralysis.

If transmitted during pregnancy, syphilis can result in miscarriage, lifelong medical issues, and infant death.