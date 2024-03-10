Switzerland: Police launch search for six missing skiers near Matterhorn
Tourists take a picture in front of the Matterhorn mountain at the Gornergrat in Zermatt, Switzerland June 2, 2019. Photograph:(Reuters)
The police said that skiers went missing on Saturday on the Zermatt-Arolla trail
Authorities in Switzerland's Valais canton were searching for six passengers who went missing while on a ski tour departing from the Alpine town of Zermatt.
The authorities said that the skiers went missing on Saturday (Mar 9) on the Zermatt-Arolla trail near the Matterhorn summit, which straddles the Swiss-Italian border.
"The weather conditions are currently very bad, which makes the emergency response very difficult," the police said, further adding that without disclosing information about the six missing people.
