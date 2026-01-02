/Switzerland bar fire: 'Sparklers on champagne bottles appear to have start fire', say Swiss authorities

A devastating fire in the Valais region left dozens of people injured and claimed the lives of 40, and authorities are now piecing together the details of what happened. According to Beatrice Pilloud, the Attorney General of Valais, investigations suggest that the fire was started by sparkling candles or sparklers placed on champagne bottles. These bottles were unfortunately moved too close to the ceiling, which allowed the flames to spread rapidly. "Everything leads us to think that the fire began very quickly as a result of this," Pilloud was quoted as saying. Videos from the scene have been analysed, and numerous witnesses have been interviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.

The fire, which unfolded with terrifying speed, injured 113 people, with six others still being formally identified. Of the injured, police commander Frederic Gisler confirmed that 71 were Swiss citizens, 14 were French, 11 were Italian, and several other nationalities were represented. The remaining 14 individuals' nationalities remain unknown, and these figures could still change as more information comes in.

While the formal identification of the victims is still in progress, authorities are focusing their efforts on identifying the 40 victims who tragically lost their lives in the fire. "This is our priority," said Gisler. The formal process, which is complex and time-consuming, involves coordination with several countries and requires the assistance of specialists. "We have the necessary resources to carry out this work," Gisler assured the public.

Swiss officials have received considerable support from neighbouring countries. Mathias Reynard, president of the Valais region, expressed gratitude to French authorities for their quick action in transferring the injured to hospitals in France, where specialised care is available for severe burns. "Transfers have already started," Reynard said, noting that France's Ministry of Health had assured support for Switzerland. Italy has also lent its support, with Italian officials traveling to Switzerland to meet with the families of the Italian victims.

As of now, around 50 of the injured have already been transferred or are in the process of being transferred to specialized burn centers across Europe. This includes both French and Italian hospitals, where medical professionals are stepping in to provide essential care. The identification of the dead remains an absolute priority for officials, and police commander Pierre-Antoine Lengen emphasised that no mistakes can be made in this sensitive process.