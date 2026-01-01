/Switzerland bar fire kills 40, police say; witnesses blame pyrotechnic devices

During a press conference on Thursday (January 1), Swiss authorities said that around 40 people died and at least 115 others have been injured, many of them severely, following a devastating fire that broke out overnight. Officials described the incident as one of the worst tragedies in the country’s recent history. Speaking at a press conference, police commander Frederic Gisler said the immediate priority is identifying those who lost their lives so their bodies can be returned to their families as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, Swiss President Guy Parmelin described the fire as “one of the worst tragedies that our country has experienced,” calling it a “drama of an unknown scale.” Parmelin said many lives had been lost and roughly 100 people injured, some critically. He added that the lives affected had been “interrupted or damaged forever,” noting that no words could fully capture the “brutal loss” suffered by victims and their families. He offered condolences on behalf of the nation.

Regional governor Mathias Reynard provided details on the scale of the emergency response, which included 42 ambulances, 13 helicopters, and three disaster-response trucks. He said a significant number of those injured were classified as being in critical condition. As per Reynard, around 60 people are currently receiving treatment at Sion hospital, while others have been transferred to hospitals in different Swiss cities. He added that France, Germany, and Italy have offered assistance, including taking patients with severe burns.

Medical services remain under intense pressure. Reynard has urged the public to act responsibly and avoid going to hospitals unless necessary, to prevent further strain on emergency and healthcare staff. Authorities also said that it is too early to determine the cause of the fire.

What happened in Switzerland bar fire?

A deadly fire swept through a crowded bar in the Swiss resort town of Crans-Montana early Thursday (January 1), killing 40 and leaving more than 100 others injured, according to authorities. The blaze broke out around 1:30 am during New Year’s celebrations. The venue involved was a basement nightclub called Le Constellation. Witnesses near the scene suggested that fireworks or similar pyrotechnic effects may have sparked the fire. A 19-year-old identified as Melko told Swiss newspaper 24 heures that he had noticed small pyrotechnic devices placed on bottles inside the bar.

He claimed one of them ignited the ceiling, causing flames to spread rapidly.