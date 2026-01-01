/3 killed as protests over high inflation, economic woes turn violent in Iran

At least three people have been killed in southwest Iran after clashes between protesters and security forces, said authorities. Protests broke out over the weekend in Iran over soaring inflation. Local media outlets reported clashes, stone pelting, and damage to property. Three deaths were reported from Lordegan, Kuhdasht, and Isfahan, but Iranian media and rights groups reported several casualties during the unrest sparked by soaring inflation and falling currency value. The semi-official Fars news agency and rights group Hengaw reported deaths in Lordegan, a city in western Iran, while Iranian authorities confirmed one death in the western city of Kuhdasht. Hengaw reported another death in the central province of Isfahan.

As per reports, one person was killed on Wednesday and two on Thursday in two cities predominantly home to Iran’s Lur ethnic group.

One of the deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Amirhossam Khodayari Fard, a member of the paramilitary Basij militia, which is deployed to suppress unrest.

High inflation triggers unrest; clashes mark escalation

The clashes mark an escalation in the unrest, which has spread across Iran after shopkeepers began protests on Sunday over inflation and the depreciating currency. The protests have now spread to Iran’s rural provinces also.

The rate of inflation in Iran is at a high of 40 per cent, made worse by Western sanctions.

The Iranian government has offered dialogue after the protests, signalling a softer and conciliatory approach. Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said on Thursday that authorities would hold a direct dialogue with representatives of trade unions and merchants but did not elaborate further.

The deputy governor of Lorestan Province said that 13 police officers and Basij members were injured during stone throwing during demonstrations in Kouhdasht.

Revolutionary Guards blame demonstrators

The protests against Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei have taken a violent turn with the onset of the New Year.

Hengaw said several people were killed and wounded in Lordegan by security forces. The Revolutionary Guards blamed demonstrators, accusing them of “taking advantage of the atmosphere of popular protests”.

The unrest comes amid a critical period for Iran’s clerical leadership, as Western sanctions have severely impacted the economy, driving inflation up to 42.5% in December. The Iranian rial lost around half its value against the dollar in 2025.