/Goa nightclub gutted in fire was built illegally, officials colluded with owners: Probe report

The magisterial committee probing the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub fire in Goa has submitted its report and has highlighted forgery, trade licence violations, and illegal construction as the key reasons behind the December 6, 2025, tragedy that resulted in 25 deaths. The enquiry committee found that Panchayat Secretary Raghuvir Bagkar allowed the nightclub to operate despite its trade licence had expired. Since the licence had expired, the establishment should have led to its immediate closure, but the operations continued unabated, putting the patrons and staff at risk.

Investigators determined that Bagkar granted licence within four days of application, bypassing required procedures. The committee also highlighted the speed of approval and failure to check the adequacy of submitted documents by Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, the club’s owners.

Normally, such applications undergo strict scrutiny, including verification of all documents, site inspections, and cross-checking of credentials of the applicant, but, in this case, the process was expedited.

The report stated there was forgery in the documents submitted to obtain the trade licence, and “the mention of bar and nightclub was added later” in the paperwork.

Moreover, the committee found that the house number provided in the application for approving land use for the nightclub did not even exist. This fictitious address allowed the operators to circumvent checks that should have ensured the legitimacy of the premises. The adjacent shops and tenements near the club and a resort were illegally constructed on salt pan land, a protected area.

Committee recommends dismissal of Bagkar

Bagkar had allowed the development despite clear violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.

Construction in ecologically sensitive areas breaches environmental laws and increases hazards in the event of disasters like fires or floods.