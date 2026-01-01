/Trump shares New York Post editorial highly critical of Putin, signalling displeasure

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday shared a New York Post article that was highly critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin on his Truth Social account, in a move that appeared to signal his displeasure with the Russian leader. The article lambasts Putin as a “dictator” whose “lies” and “hatred” were “standing in the way” of a peace deal in Ukraine. The post and the content of the article drew interest since Trump mostly has a conciliatory approach for Putin. The Truth Social post was simple, sharing the headline text: “Putin ‘attack’ bluster shows Russia is the one standing in the way of peace”, and a link to the article.

In the article, the Post editorial board accuses Putin as the one to blame for the lack of a peace deal. Zelensky had expressed a willingness to make tough concessions, and the “mood was cautiously optimistic” — but “[t]hen, on cue, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin chose lies, hatred, and death instead,” it said.

It also dismissed Putin’s claims of a Ukrainian drone strike “at one of his many extravagant residences” as just an excuse for the Russians’ “bluster” in rejecting a chance for peace.

On Monday, Putin claimed that his residence in the Novgorod region of Russia was targeted with drones and blamed Ukraine for it.

Trump reacted to the attack reports and said he was “very angry” about it, suggesting that he found Putin’s claims credible. “It’s one thing to be offensive, because they’re offensive,” Trump said. “It’s another thing to attack his house. It’s not the right time to do any of that.”

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vehemently denied the accusation and said in a social media post, “This alleged ‘residence strike’ story is a complete fabrication intended to justify additional attacks against Ukraine, including Kyiv, as well as Russia’s own refusal to take necessary steps to end the war.”

Trump also drew criticism and mockery for claiming that “Russia wants to see Ukraine succeed.” Trump has also offered numerous public compliments for Putin over time.

‘Drone strike on Putin’s residence likely never happened’

The drone strike “likely never happened,” wrote the Post, bluntly refusing to “take the Kremlin’s word for it.”

The Post article urged the Trump administration to push for a tougher approach with Russia, “a bigger stick” instead of more concessions.

“Kyiv has done its part. The onus should be on Putin to step up or face more stringent sanctions and more deadly weapons in Ukraine.”

On Monday, Putin informed Trump that Russia would revise its negotiating position, citing the attack on his residence.

‘Spare us his crocodile tears and turn up the heat’

“Just as he did in Alaska, Putin was offered peace and instead spat in America’s eye,” the editorial says, adding that “Vladimir Putin is not an honest broker who can see reason, nor a business opportunity to be unlocked.”

The newspaper further lists Russia’s support for Iran, as well as its backing for Venezuela’s leadership, to argue that “across the world, Russia is opposing Trump’s agenda.”

“The answer should not be more concessions, but a bigger stick,” the editorial says.

“Common sense points to an invented or embellished narrative to give Russia an excuse to reject Trump’s progress,” said the article, concluding: “Spare us his crocodile tears and turn up the heat.”