Swiss train faces hostage situation, suspect arms himself with an axe and a knife

A hostage situation emerged on a train running in the west of Switzerland on Thursday night (Feb 8) after the passengers were taken hostage by a man who had armed himself with an axe and a knife.

However, the hostage situation ended after the police raided the train and killed the suspect, said the authorities. The hostages were safely freed.

The hostage-taker had armed himself with an axe and a knife and was speaking in English and Farsi, said Vaud canton police spokesman Jean-Christophe Sauterel, at a press conference.

"At this stage of the investigation, the motives of the perpetrator are not known," Sauterel said.

He added that the identity of the hostage-taker was still not officially confirmed, and the checks were being carried out.

A police officer shot the man after he allegedly rushed towards him with an axe in the hand.

The suspect had taken a total of 15 hostages - 14 passengers and the conductor - and the ordeal continued for nearly four hours, from around 6:35 pm to 10:30 pm (1735 GMT to 2130 GMT).

The conductor of the train was forced by the suspect to stop running it near Yverdon and join the passengers who had alerted the police official regarding the situation.

Police officials negotiate with the suspect via WhatsApp

The negotiations with the suspect happened through WhatsApp and using a translator, as he spoke in Farsi, which is the predominant language in Iran.

Finally, the authorities stormed inside the train and executed a plan to free the hostages from the suspect, as per Sauterel.

Hostage situations rarely take place in Switzerland but do occur occasionally.

In January 2022, a couple and two employees of a company were taken hostage by criminals in an attempt to get access to vaults where precious metals have been kept but ultimately fled without taking the loot.

In November 2021, a watch company's director and members of his family were taken hostage at his home and the criminals had stolen gold.