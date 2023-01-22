Swedish PM Kristersson calls burning of Koran 'deeply disrespectful'

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that the burning of a Koran which took place in Stockholm was "deeply disrespectful", as the act increased tensions with Turkiye as the country continues to get its NATO bid cleared from Ankara.

A copy of the Koran, the holy book of Islam, was set fire by far-right politician Rasmus Paludan in front of the Turkish embassy on Saturday in Stockholm.

Expressing its anger over permission granted by the Swedish police to Paludan for carrying out the protest, the Swedish defence minister's visit was cancelled by Ankara and the ambassador of Stockholm was summoned.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Saturday tweeted: "Freedom of expression is a fundamental part of democracy. But what is legal is not necessarily appropriate. Burning books that are holy to many is a deeply disrespectful act."

"I want to express my sympathy for all Muslims who are offended by what has happened in Stockholm today,” he added.

Meanwhile, condemning the act, the Turkish foreign ministry stated, “We condemn in the strongest possible terms the vile attack on our holy book ... Permitting this anti-Islam act, which targets Muslims and insults our sacred values, under the guise of freedom of expression is completely unacceptable.”

The political relations between Turkiye and Sweden have suffered due to the demonstration staged by Paludan as Stockholm has been making efforts to get Turkiye's approval for joining NATO along with Finland.

The NATO bid of Sweden has been stalled amid Ankara's demands of handing over Kurdish activists and preventing any rallies against the leadership of Turkiye.

