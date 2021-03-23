Sweden to increase airport fees for planes that cause pollution

Sweden is planning to charge air carriers more based on how much they contribute to pollution. The government said that airlines will have to pay more if their aircraft cause more pollution during takeoff and landing.

The new measure will be implemented starting July and is essentially being perceived as a means to phase out planes that run on older technology and produce more waste, paving the way for airlines to commission newer and more efficient aircraft.

According to Sweden’s Ministry of Infrastructure, taking off and landing fees will be higher if a plane's impact on climate is higher, and fees will be reduced if the climate impact is lower.

Also read: Exclusive: Sweden congratulates India for being the pharmacy of the world

This marks the first such effort in the world to cut down on pollution caused by aircraft, with other countries expected to follow suit, especially in Europe. The plan is awaiting approval by Swedish parliament and will directly affect planes flying in and out of Arlanda airport in Stockholm, and Landvetter in Gothenburg.

Also read: India, European Union are democratic superpowers: Sweden PM



The measure will also include planes that depend on bio fuels. The project is currently being fine-tuned, the government claims. Sweden has witnessed the oddest movement of all - the Flygskam whereby people were ‘shamed’ for flying too often, and urged to stop flying to lower carbon emissions.

Estimates by Swedish Railways posit that a single plane journey between Stockholm and Gothenburg - the country’s two biggest cities generates as much as carbon dioxide as 40,000 train journeys.