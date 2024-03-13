Suspected gas explosion shakes northern Chinese town, one dead

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported a suspected gas explosion that caused significant damage on multiple buildings in a town within Hebei province, northern China, on Wednesday (March 13). CCTV reported the explosion began in a ground floor restaurant in an old residential area. It happened around 7:55 am (2355 GMT) in Xiaozhanggezhuang, Yanjiao, near Beijing, in Sanhe City, less than 50 kilometres east of the capital.The explosion has killed at least one person and injured 22, as per state media reports.

The footage shared by CCTV showed a massive explosion emitting smoke and flames, disrupting traffic during the morning rush hour. Additionally, social media clips showed a collapsed building and several damaged vehicles.

Authorities are currently conducting investigations to ascertain the exact cause of the incident and evaluate the extent of the destruction. Emergency response teams have been dispatched to the scene to provide assistance.