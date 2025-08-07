/Suspect in shooting of Israel Embassy couple charged with hate crime and murder, death penalty a possibility

US prosecutors have charged the suspect of Israeli Embassy staff killing with hate crime. On May 21, the victims were mercilessly killed outside a Jewish museum in Washington, DC. Along with that there are nine-count federal indictment against Elias Rodriguez. The findings by the US Department of Justice could also result in a death penalty if convicted.

The hate crimes charges against Rodriguez will mean that prosecutors will now have to prove that he was motivated by antisemitism.

“We welcome these charges as an important step toward justice for the families of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim and the greater Jewish community. May their memories always be for a blessing,” the Anti-Defamation League was quoted by news outlet Times of Israel following the indictment.

The couple had dreams and aspirations and were planning to be engaged soon. Yechiel Leiter, Israel's ambassador to the US revealed that Lischinsky had purchased a ring to propose to his girlfriend. "The young man purchased a ring this week with the intention of proposing to his girlfriend next week in Jerusalem," Leiter said.