Suspect in death of Georgia nursing student involved in skull disfigurement: Court documents

Affidavits filed in the case of Laken Riley, the nursing student killed on the University of Georgia campus, reveal that the suspect is accused of using an object as a weapon and disfiguring her skull.

According to the affidavit filed on February 23, Jose Antonio Ibarra is accused of the crime of physically impeding a 911 call and the felonies of malice murder, abduction, false detention, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another.

According to new information added this week, Ibarra did commit the offense of aggravated battery when he cruelly causes bodily harm to another by seriously disfiguring her body or a member thereof by disfiguring her skull.

Jose Ibarra, a 26-year-old Venezuelan citizen, entered the US unlawfully in 2022, according to immigration authorities.

Riley, a nursing student at Augusta University, was found dead after not returning from a morning run on the University of Georgia campus. Riley's roommate reported she did not return for an early morning run.

Later University of Georgia police found her body in the woods along a trail by the intramural fields that afternoon.

The tragic incident has become a political talking point, with Republicans, including former President Donald Trump and Gov. Brian Kemp, using it to criticize President Biden's immigration policies.

In a letter to President Joe Biden last week, Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp demanded a response to questions surrounding the immigration status of the arrested suspect in the murder of Laken Riley and asylum claims of the suspect's brother.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) revealed that Ibarra was detained in 2022 after entering from Mexico and had a prior arrest in New York.

On Monday (Feb 26), the White House addressed Riley's murder, expressing condolences to the family and loved ones of Laken Hope Riley.

A spokesperson for the White House informed Fox News Digital that individuals found guilty should face full accountability within the bounds of the law. As the case is currently active, inquiries were directed to state law enforcement and ICE.

In a separate development, Athens-Clarke County District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez appointed a special prosecutor, attorney Sheila Ross, emphasizing her expertise in seeking justice for Laken Riley.