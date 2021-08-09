Survivor of Ariana Grande concert attack found dead

An Ariana Grande fan who suffered depression since the blast at the US singer's concert in Manchester, UK, has been found dead in her bedroom.

Eve Aston, 20, had experienced depression after attending the Manchester Arena concert in 2017, where an explosion killed 23 people including the suicide bomber.

It is unclear what caused her death, but her family said she had trouble sleeping and was sensitive to loud noises since the concert.

The family is raising funds for her funeral after her father discovered her dead in Finchfield, Wolverhampton, last month.

Funding on the GoFundMe page has raised £5,625, exceeding its target of £4,500, with people contributing these funds for the heartbroken family.

In an interview with the Birmingham Mail, Aston said that her daughter had always been outgoing and had plenty of friends, but that she suffered PTSD after attending the concert at Manchester Arena, where she was on the other side of the venue away from where the bomb went off. She returned to the site to lay flowers in memory of the 22 victims.

Eve was interested in cars, but due to depression, she had had difficulty launching a career. Recent weeks had brought her back to "her old self" although she had lost a lot of weight.

There were multiple opportunities to identify the suicide bomber, Salman Abedi, as a security threat, according to the recent inquiry into the police and security response to the Manchester Arena attack.

A mother of one of the victims has pushed for the introduction of "Martyn's law", which requires venues and local authorities to have plans in place to deal with terrorist attacks. Currently, the government is consulting on whether or not this should become a legal requirement.