Surfer dies after severe injury to arm in shark attack at beach in Australia

In a shark attack, a man lost his life at Emerald Beach on Australia's east coast on Sunday. The shark inflicted a "significant" injury to his arm, said New South Wales (NSW) Ambulance.

After the incident was reported, a four-member Westpac Rescue Helicopter medical team, which included a critical care doctor and a critical care paramedic, were dispatched to the scene, as per NSW Ambulance.

New South Wales Ambulance inspector Chris Wilson said, "A number of local surfers and bystanders came to the aid of this man. Despite the best efforts of bystanders, paramedics and other emergency services, the patient couldn't be revived."

According to NSW Ambulance, the man is believed to be in the age group of 20s.

New South Wales police inspector Ben Atkinson said, “Following the incident, a number of beaches around the area have been closed for the next 48 hours.”

In the number of unprovoked shark encounters with humans in 2019, Australia is ranked behind only the United States as per the University of Florida's International Shark Attack File, Reuters said.