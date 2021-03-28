Support for Angela Merkel's party falls further in Germany, new poll reveals

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party continue to lose support in the country, a poll revealed on Sunday. A national election is due in the country in September, and the Greens appear to be closing in on Merkel.

A poll by Kantar shows that support Christian Democrats (CDU) - Merkel’s party, and the Bavarian CSU sister party dropped to 25 per cent. Together, the parties are called the “union”.

Fall of percentage points for the union builds on the ongoing decline for the party recorded over four consecutive weeks. Such decline in support for the party was earlier seen in March 2020.

Earlier this month, Merkel’s party lost two state elections, mostly owing to the pandemic response of the government.

"There is a change of mood in the country," Bavarian premier and CSU leader Markus Soeder, in line to be the next chancellor candidate for conservatives, said in an interview to Bild am Sonntag newspaper. "The Union must show that it still has strength and ideas and is not exhausted and worn out. It needs new beginnings now”, he added.

Support for Greens in the country rose by 1 percentage points to 23, as per the Kantar poll, which took into account 1,447 voters between March 18-24.