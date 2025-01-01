NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, who is currently stuck at the International Space Station (ISS), welcomes the New Year 2025 with not just one, but 16 sunrises across the Earth.

Advertisment

In an X post, the official handle of the ISS posted, images of sunrises captured over the years from the space station.

As 2024 comes to a close today, the Exp 72 crew will see 16 sunrises and sunsets while soaring into the New Year. Seen here are several sunsets pictured over the years from the orbital outpost. pic.twitter.com/DdlvSCoKo1 — International Space Station (@Space_Station) December 31, 2024

Advertisment

“As 2024 comes to a close today, the Exp 72 crew will see 16 sunrises and sunsets while soaring into the New Year. Seen here are several sunsets pictured over the years from the orbital outpost,” the caption read.

Also read | Sunita Williams's return further delayed until March 2025. Here's why

Science behind the 16 sunrises

Advertisment

While it seems bizarre to think of 16 sunrises in a day, science can explain how it can be possible on the ISS.

The number of times the ISS witnesses a sunrise depends on the times it orbits the Earth. On average, it sees over 15.5 sunrises in a day.

This happens because the space station travels at an average speed of about 28,000 kilometres per hour (17,500 miles per hour) at an altitude of 400 kilometres (250 miles) roughly. It takes the ISS about 90 minutes to complete each orbit.

Also read | ‘Another day, another sleigh’: Sunita Williams and fellow ISS crew prepare to celebrate Christmas in space

This makes it possible for the astronauts aboard to enjoy multiple sunrises within a day’s span.

Williams’ extended stay in space

Sunita Williams began her mission on June 5 along with astronaut Butch Wilmore on Boeing's Starliner spacecraft. While the space mission was originally planned for eight days, the spacecraft faced technical difficulties, making it unfit to carry them back to Earth and leaving them stranded on the space station.

Earlier, the duo were expected to return to Earth in February 2025, however, now their return will be further delayed until at least late March. According to the agency, their return is planned with astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov after the Crew-10 mission arrives at the space station.

(With inputs from agencies)