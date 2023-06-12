Sunak vs Johnson: The spat takes new turn with latest war of words

British Prime Minister, once an ally of Boris Johnson, said on Monday (June 12) that the former prime minister asked him to do something he "didn't think was right" with his resignation honours list, embroiling in a public war of words with Johnson.

This comes as Johnson's political honours list was published on Friday, which includes the names that are being rewarded — the Brexit die-hards, and even those implicated in the "Partygate" scandal.

However, the list does not include some prominent and obvious names. Some reports mentioned that the reason behind this was the so-called meddling from Sunak and Downing Street.

While responding to the same, Sunak's spokesman told reporters it was "entirely untrue" that the prime minister or officials removed names from Johnson's list.

Meanwhile, what Sunak said has become the latest controversy. He accused Johnson of asking him to either overrule the House of Lords appointments committee or to make promises to the MPs offered peerages by Johnson, those who wanted to delay their resignations so as not to cause byelections.

While speaking at a tech conference in London, Sunak said, "Boris Johnson asked me to do something that I wasn't prepared to do, because I didn't think it was right."

"That was to either overrule the Holac committee (House of Lords Appointments Commission), or to make promises to people. I wasn't prepared to do that. As I said I didn't think it was right, and if people don't like that then tough," he said.

"As I said, I didn't think it was right. And if people don't like that, then tough. When I got this job, I said I was going to do things differently because I wanted to change politics. And that's what I'm doing," he added.

Also read | AI risks need to be addressed, says Biden in joint news conference with Sunak

Watch this report: × Johnson hits back Johnson said that Sunak is talking "rubbish".

"To honour these peerages it was not necessary to overrule HOLAC - but simply to ask them to renew their vetting, which was a mere formality," the former prime minister added.

According to some political observers, the resignations are seen as Johnson's revenge on Sunak for forcing him out of office last July after a string of scandals.

Two Johnson allies who were not rewarded, former culture secretary Nadine Dorries and fellow Conservative MP Nigel Adams. Both have resigned as MPs.

The resignations mean Sunak's Tories have to contest three by-elections when they trail in the polls to the main opposition Labour party and with a general election looming next year.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE