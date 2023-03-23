Sunak FINALLY publishes tax returns, comes under instant scrutiny from opposition

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday published his long-awaited tax documents, revealing he paid over $1.2 million (£1 million) in taxes over the last three financial years. Instead of publishing the full account, 10 Downing Street published a summary of his income and tax affairs.

Sunak's income totalled £1.9 million in 2021-22 while his tax bill stood at £432,493. Sunak's staggering income included £ 1.6 million in capital gains from a US-based investment fund while earning £330,000 from savings and dividends.

In total, Sunak's capital gains income between 2019 and 2022 stood at £3.8 million while the investment income breached the £600,000 mark.

The opposition leaders were quick to pounce on Sunak with labour leader Angela Rayner saying Sunak paid less tax than the working people.

"(The returns) reveal a tax system designed by successive Tory governments in which the Prime Minister pays a far lower tax rate than working people who face the highest tax burden in 70 years," said Rayner.

Meanwhile, Christine Jardine MP, the Liberal Democrat Cabinet Office spokesperson said the timing of the release of the report was suspicious as former PM Boris Johnson was under pressure for his partygate exploits.

"After months of promising to release his tax returns, I don't understand why Rishi Sunak has snuck them out whilst the world is distracted with Boris Johnson's partygate grilling."

The Tory leader first pledged to show his tax returns when he was engaged in a competition with now-ousted Liz Truss for the PM seat in November last year. He became the first PM since David Cameron in 2016 to make his tax records public.

Sunak has been under the microscope for his finances, primarily due to his marriage to the daughter of Indian billionaire and Infosys founder Narayan Murthy. Reports of Akshata Murthy, Sunak's wife touted to be wealthier than late British Queen Elizabeth II with assets worth $495 million also invited the spotlight on the Tory leader.

Sunak's earnings and his extravagant spending is expected to become the major talking point as the opposition increases the pressure. Recently, it was reported that Sunak got the local electricity grid upgraded for his $4,80,000 (£400,000) private heating swimming pool in the North Yorkshire home.

