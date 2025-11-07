A humanitarian ceasefire has been agreed between the Rapid Support Force (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF). The two factions of the Sudanese military elite had been engaged in a war for power and control for over 500 days, backed by transnational corporations of the Western powers, and some Arab and East African countries and their agenda of resource exploitation.

The RSF have agreed to a three-month pause in the fighting. However, humanitarian analysts argue that these three-month solutions are far from ideal. They call the conflict a “genocidal conflict between factions of the militarised elite”. Humanitarian groups like The International Peoples’ Assembly (IPA) and Pan Africanism Today (PAT) condemned the RSF’s atrocities: executions, mass killings, and starvation financed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and sustained by European complicity in migration control.

The death toll had been hard to monitor for international organisations due to limited physical access and subsequent communication blackouts. The UN watchdog had reported earlier that approximately 260,000 civilians were trapped before the El-Fasher city was overrun by the SAF. The WHO estimates that 40,000 have been killed and 12 million have been displaced. The Sudan War Monitor have recorded deaths of 3,000 or more people as of October 30. However, these numbers might not represent a fraction of the real casualty; recently, satellite images have emerged where several areas of its “land with a reddish discolouration, not observed in prior images.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"The rapes were gang rapes. Mass rape in public, rape in front of everyone and no one could stop it," said Amira to AFP, who escaped the be El Fasher and is staying in a makeshift camp in Tawila, around 70 km west of El-Fasher. She still suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and wakes up in shock and trembles the whole day. Nearly 24 million people are facing food insecurity. Doctors without Borders has claimed that more than 3000 survivors of sexual violence have sought help from them in the town of Tawila.

“Humanitarian partners reported that at least 25 women were gang-raped when RSF forces entered a shelter for displaced people near El Fasher University. Witnesses confirm RSF personnel selected women and girls and raped them at gunpoint, forcing the remaining displaced persons - around 100 families - to leave the location amid shooting and intimidation of older residents, " said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on October 31.

Sudanese Civil War

The Sudanese Civil War started in April 2023, when the RSF besieged the North Darfur capital, El Fasher, against the SAF. Notably, these two have together seized control of the Sudan following a coup in October 2021.