Sudan unrest: Fighting eases in parts of Khartoum; over 400 killed| Top points

Street fighting between the forces of two rival generals eased in parts of Sudan's capital city Khartoum late Friday (April 21), following calls for an end-of-Ramadan ceasefire. The army announced that it agreed to a ceasefire for three days" to "enable citizens to celebrate Eid al-Fitr and allow the flow of humanitarian services." The conflict in Sudan has been going on since last weekend after two previously allied leaders of Sudan's ruling council began a violent power struggle.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 413 people have been killed and 3,551 wounded in the fighting.

Here are the top updates on the unrest:

> A report by the news agency Reuters early Saturday said artillery fire continued in Khartoum late Friday but it was less intense than earlier in the day. This was the latest blow to international attempts to end the conflict.

> Soldiers and paramilitary fought fierce street battles in densely populated districts of Khartoum, with witnesses reporting blasts near the army headquarters.

> The army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces said separately they agreed to a three-day truce to enable citizens to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. However, on Friday evening, the army accused the RSF of violating the truce by indiscriminately bombing the airport and presidential palace.

> Many countries including the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK), Japan and South Korea announced they were making preparations or attempting to remove their personnel from Sudan.

> US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said that American citizens in Sudan should not expect a US-government coordinated evacuation, adding they should make their arrangements to stay safe.

> The State Department also said that one US citizen was killed in Sudan and did not elaborate further, Reuters reported.

> As many as 413 people have been killed and 3,551 wounded, since the beginning of the conflict between forces loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the RSF.

> However, the actual death toll might be higher with many wounded unable to reach hospitals, a report by the news agency AFP on Saturday said. Analysts warned that the conflict could affect countries across the region.

> The International Committee of the Red Cross urged "immediate and unimpeded humanitarian access", saying it was a "legal obligation under international humanitarian law".

> The conflict has also caused a shortage in supplies of food and water. The UN humanitarian office said that several Sudanese people are running out of food, water, and power, including in the capital Khartoum.

(With inputs from agencies)

