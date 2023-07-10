Sudan on brink of 'full-scale civil war': UN warns after air strike kills 22

The United Nations (UN) warned on Sunday (July 9) that Sudan was on the brink of a "full-scale civil war" which could potentially destabilise the entire region. In a statement, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' spokesperson Farhan Haq said Guterres remained deeply concerned that the ongoing war (in Sudan) between the warring factions pushed Sudan to the brink of a full-scale war.

The conflict in Sudan between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has been going on since April 15. An air strike in western Omdurman last Saturday (July 8) became the latest incident to provoke an outrage between the warring factions. At least 22 people died in the air strike and dozen others were wounded.

Condemning the air strike, Guterres expressed concerns over reports of renewed fighting in North Kordofan, South Kordofan and Blue Nile States, his spokesperson said on Sunday. According to a report by the news agency AFP, witnesses also reported more air strikes on Sunday near the presidential palace in Khartoum. Around 3,000 people killed in conflict so far Around 3,000 people have been killed in the conflict so far and almost 700,000 people have fled to neighbouring countries. The AFP report said that survivors have reported a wave of sexual violence and witnesses have spoken about ethnically targeted killings. The UN had earlier warned of possible crimes against humanity in the western region of Darfur.

Also, the UN and African blocs warned of an "ethnic dimension" to the conflict in Darfur. US diplomat to travel to Addis Ababa to discuss Sudan conflict Molly Phee, the US assistant secretary of state for African affairs, would travel to Ethiopia's capital city Addis Ababa on Monday and Tuesday to meet with African leaders and Sudanese civilians to end the conflict, a report by the news agency Reuters said.

In a statement, the US State Department called on the Sudanese Army and the RSF "to immediately end the fighting and return to the barracks; adhere to their obligations under international humanitarian law and international human rights law; and allow unhindered humanitarian access to meet the emergency needs of civilians."

And on Thursday, Egypt is set to host a summit of Sudan's neighbours to discuss ways to end the conflict. In a statement, Egypt's presidency said that the summit in Cairo aims to "develop effective mechanisms" with neighbouring states to settle the conflict peacefully, in coordination with other regional or international efforts.

