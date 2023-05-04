Sudan conflict: US Prez Biden says fighting must end, threatens sanctions against those responsible

United States President Joe Biden said on Thursday (May 4) that the ongoing conflict in Sudan must end and threatened sanctions against those responsible for the bloodshed. Issuing a statement, President Biden said that the violence taking place in Sudan is a tragedy, and it is a betrayal of the Sudanese people's clear demand for civilian government and a transition to democracy.

"I join the peace-loving people of Sudan and leaders around the world in calling for a durable ceasefire between the belligerent parties. This violence, which has already stolen the lives of hundreds of civilians and began during the holy month of Ramadan, is unconscionable. It must end," Biden said.

The US president added that he issued a new executive order that expands American authorities to respond to the violence with sanctions "that hold individuals responsible for threatening the peace, security, and stability of Sudan; undermining Sudan’s democratic transition; using violence against civilians; or committing serious human rights abuses."

Biden also talked about American efforts for the safe departure of thousands of people - Americans and others from Sudan.

"Our diplomatic efforts to urge all parties to end the military conflict and allow unhindered humanitarian access continue, as do our efforts to assist those remaining Americans, including by providing them information on exit options," Biden further said and highlighted that Washington stands ready to support enhanced humanitarian assistance when conditions allow.

The conflict in Sudan between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has been going on since April 15. The fighting rages on despite both sides agreeing to repeated ceasefire deals.

This sudden warfare in the North African nation has killed hundreds of people, forced thousands to flee, and has further destabilised an already restive region.

On Thursday, clashes were reported in Khartoum and its adjoining cities of Omdurman and Bahri- a violation of the latest seven-day truce agreement. According to a report by the news agency Reuters, the army was trying to push the RSF from positions around the presidential palace and military headquarters.

The United Nations said that it was planning for an outflow of 860,000 people from Sudan and that $445 million would be needed to support them just through October. In a statement, the UN refugee agency said it appealed to donor countries and the funds would go to people fleeing into Chad, South Sudan, Egypt, Ethiopia and the Central African Republic.

