Sudan conflict: US imposes sanctions on two companies, Sudan's former minister over instability

The United States on Thursday (Sep 28) imposed sanctions on two companies and one individual over exacerbating instability in Sudan as the conflict rages on. In a statement, the Treasury Department's Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian Nelson, said that this action held accountable those who had undercut efforts to find a peaceful, democratic solution in Sudan.

“We will continue to target actors perpetuating this conflict for personal gain,” the statement added.

Who has been targeted?

The sanctions target Sudan's former foreign minister Ali Karti, GSK Advance Company Ltd and Aviatrade LLC. As per the Treasury Department, following the fall of the al-Bashir regime, Karti was selected as leader of the Sudanese Islamic Movement (SIM) and led efforts to derail Sudan’s progress toward a full democratic transition, including by undermining the former civilian-led transitional government and the Framework Political Agreement process, which contributed to the outbreak of the conflict between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

"He and other hardline Sudanese Islamists are actively obstructing efforts to reach a ceasefire to end the current war between the SAF and RSF and opposing Sudanese civilians’ efforts to restore Sudan’s democratic transition," the department said. The former foreign minister was responsible for or complicit in, or having directly or indirectly engaged or attempted to engage in actions or policies that threatened the country's peace and stability.

GSK had been used as a procurement channel for the RSF. The Treasury Department said on Thursday that as of late 2020, GSK worked with Aviatrade to arrange the procurement of parts and supplies, as well as training, for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) previously purchased by the RSF.

"As of mid-2023, the RSF used GSK to facilitate additional purchases from Aviatrade LLC, including monitoring equipment and spare parts. Purchases between GSK and Aviatrade LLC were likely directed by senior leaders within the RSF," the department said.

The implications

With Thursday's actions, all property and interests in the property of Karti, GSK and Aviatrade that are in the United States or in the possession or control of US persons must be blocked and reported to the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). In addition, persons who engage in certain transactions with the persons designated today may themselves be exposed to sanctions or subject to an enforcement action, the department said.

It added that financial institutions and other persons that engaged in certain transactions or activities with the sanctioned entities and individuals may expose themselves to sanctions or be subject to an enforcement action.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE