Sudan conflict: UN warns of regional catostrope due to war

The United Nations on Friday (August 25) expressed concerns about the ongoing conflict in Sudan and warned that a lasting war could tie up the entire region into a humanitarian catastrophe. In a statement, Martin Griffiths- the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator at the UN said, "This viral conflict and the hunger, disease and displacement left in its wake now threatens to consume the entire country."

Griffiths highlighted specific concerns about the safety of civilians in the country's breadbasket Gezira State. "Hundreds of thousands of children are severely malnourished and at imminent risk of death if left untreated," he added.

The conflict between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has been going on for more than four months now. Nearly 5,000 people have been killed and millions have been forced to flee their homes.

Paramilitary fights army for fourth straight day

On Wednesday, the RSF fought the army for a fourth straight day, for the control of a key armoured corps base in Khartoum's south. The RSF began its assault last Sunday, on the vast strategic on several fronts.

Residents of Al-Shajara, the neighbourhood where the base is situated, reported "large losses on both sides" on the first day of the attack.

Sudan's army chief seen outside HQ

Army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan was seen outside his headquarters on Thursday for the first time since fighting started. According to a report by the news agency AFP, footage showed Burhan speaking to soldiers, with the caption indicating that he was at the Wadi Seidna air base north of Khartoum.

In other images, the army chief was seen surrounded by civilians in the capital's twin-city of Omdurman, where residents also reported fighting on Thursday.

