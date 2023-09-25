Sudan conflict: Hundreds dead from dengue fever, acute watery diarrhoea

Hundreds of people have died from dengue fever and acute watery diarrhoea in war-torn Sudan as the conflict rages on. On Monday (September 25), the Sudanese doctors' union warned that the health situation in the state of Gedaref was deteriorating at a horrific rate", with thousands infected with dengue fever. Speaking to the news agency AFP, a medical source from Gedaref who chose to remain anonymous said, "The hospital's beds are all full but the cases keep coming in, particularly children."

"But the number of those receiving treatment at home are much more than those at the hospital," the source added. Gedaref resident Amal Hussein, meanwhile, told the news agency that in each home, there were at least three people sick with dengue.

Gedaref has been spared the direct effects of the ongoing war between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). However, the state has been impacted by mass displacement and other humanitarian crises.

Three dead of acute watery diarrhoea in Khartoum

AFP reported on Monday that in Khartoum, three people died of acute water diarrhoea in the Hajj Youssef district in the east of the capital. The local resistance committee urged people to take precautions to avoid infection.

Recently the United Nations (UN) said that 80 percent of the hospitals in Sudan have been out of service more than five months into the war. However, even before the conflict started in mid-April, Sudan's healthcare system struggled to contain the annual disease outbreaks that accompany the rainy season (starting in June) including malaria and dengue fever.

Meanwhile, over 1,200 children have died in refugee camps since May, due in part to a measles outbreak. The ongoing health crises have compounded the dire humanitarian situation in the country.

On Monday, Clementine Nkweta-Salami, the UN's humanitarian representative in Sudan, warned that "disaster is knocking on the door in Sudan."

She urged "donors to immediately disburse pledged funds to sustain life-saving humanitarian aid."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE