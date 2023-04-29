Sudan conflict: Bus drivers demanding $40,000 to help people cross Egypt border, says report

A family fleeing conflict-torn Sudan said they are among thousands of people stuck at the Egypt border as drivers are demanding $40,000 to hire a bus to travel across, according to a report by BBC on Saturday (April 29). The family had escaped the fighting in Sudan's capital city Khartoum. Speaking to the BBC from the border town of Wadi Halfa, Fadi Atabani said his family, which includes an 88-year-old woman, were trapped.

"There are thousands of people here. There is no accommodation. People are sleeping in schools or [on] mattresses," Atabani said. As per the report, most of the family members have British nationality and Atabani has been appealing to authorities in the United Kingdom (UK) for help.

"I cannot guarantee my children's medical health here we are in the middle of the desert. I want the British government to assist me in evacuating or a bus which can get us across the border," Atabani said and accused local bus drivers of taking advantage of the desperate situation travellers have found themselves in.

He said that normally, the cost of hiring a bus is $3,000, but at present people are paying $40,000.

"Who has that sort of money? The banks were closed, ATM machines are not working," he further told the BBC.

Hosna, a resident of Khartoum, said she had two daughters trapped in Sudan's capital city. Hosna said her daughters had to pay $400 each to travel to the border compared to $25 before the conflict in Sudan began on April 15. The woman arrived in Egypt Aswan's city before the fighting started.

"My daughters saw an artillery shell fall in our neighbourhood. I could not bring them here. I don't have a husband or a son to help them. I work day in and day out to save money," she added.

Esraa Bani, a Sudanese-American academic, who flew to the Egyptian city to help people arriving, said the bus prices increased astronomically.

Fighting in Sudan is raging despite the two warring factions- Sudan's army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreeing to extend the ceasefire by another 72 hours. On Saturday, warplanes on bombing raids drew heavy anti-aircraft fire over Khartoum. Speaking to the news agency AFP, a witness in southern Khartoum said, "We woke up once again to the sound of fighter jets and anti-aircraft weapons blasting all over our neighbourhood."

Another witness, meanwhile, told AFP that fighting has been going on since early morning, especially around the state broadcaster's headquarters in Omdurman.

(With inputs from agencies)



