Sudan army calls on former soldiers to enlist again

Sudan's army on Friday (May 26) called for reservists and retired soldiers to enlist again. It is being seen as a move aimed at expanding its numbers as a deadly conflict rages in the country. The move may fuel fighting in spite of a truce. Initially, the army said that all retired soldiers and able men should arm themselves for self-defence. However, it later clarified and called on ex-soldiers to visit nearest military base.

Reuters said that it was not clear from the statement whether the summons was compulsory or voluntary. Sudan has military service but the wording of the statement reportedly appeared to suggest that only former full-time soldiers were included.

The move has come as Saudi Arabia and the US said that both sides in the conflict were complying well with the ceasefire. It was brokered by these two countries which are monitoring the situation. There are reports of sporadic fighting in Sudan's capital Khartoum and in other parts of the country.

The seven-day truce between the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) began on Monday (May 22). It was intended to allow access to aid and services. The battle, which has raged since mid-April has killed hundreds and has created a refugee crisis.

Despite a drop in fighting, there have still been reports throughout the week of clashes, artillery fire and air strikes.

"Although there was observed use of military aircraft and isolated gunfire in Khartoum, the situation improved from May 24 when the ceasefire monitoring mechanism detected significant breaches of the agreement," a Saudi-US statement said.

Saudi and US representatives "cautioned the parties against further violations and implored them to improve respect for the ceasefire on May 25, which they did," it added.

Civilians who have stayed in Khartoum since the fighting broke out have suffered as basic services like electricty, water, heath and communications have been disrupted.

Many homes, particularly in well-off areas, have been looted, along with food stores, flour mills and other essential facilities.

"It's all part of the chaos of this war," said Taysir Abdelrahim, who found out from abroad her home was looted. "Even if we were in Sudan there's nothing you can do about it." RSF denies looting The RSF have denied allegations of looting and instead have blamed it on people who it says has stolen its uniforms. RSF fighters are largely bunkered down in Khartoum neighbourhoods. While the Sudan army is manily relying on air power.

At present, it is unclear if either side has gained an edge in the conflict.

Some 1.3 million people have fled their homes, either across borders or within the vast nation.

The Health Ministry has said at least 730 people have died, though the true figure is likely much higher.

With half of Sudan's roughly 49 million people in need of aid, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) said grain to feed 2 million for a month was being sent by ship.

(With inputs from agencies)

