In a major twist in the alleged suicide case of OpenAI whistleblower Suchir Balaji, a US investigative journalist has claimed his backup drive related to the AI giant’s testimony has gone missing. George Webb has asserted Balaji’s death was not suicide but a murder. He also claimed to have found blood patterns and signs of a struggle at the 26-year-old techie’s San Francisco apartment.

Balaji’s body was recovered from his apartment on November 26 and authorities determined the death as suicide without giving any further details.

Talking to Indian broadcaster India Today, Webb said he found Suchir’s apartment “ransacked”. “Blood trails suggest he was crawling out of the bathroom, trying to seek help," said the journalist. He also criticised San Francisco Police Department’s for “premature labelling" of his death as a suicide.

Parents ask for FBI investigation

Balaji’s parents in late December raised doubts over mysteries around their son’s death, while calling for a detailed investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). They alleged that the medical examiner did not spend enough time examining Balaji and the scene.

"The reason they said is he went inside and did not come out, nobody was with him … and he shot himself," said Poornima Ramarao, Balaji’s mother. It is reported that Balaji talked to his parents moments before he allegedly committed suicide.

The parents said they talked about Balaji’s birthday celebrations which included a trip to Los Angeles and that during the 15-minute call "he was in a good mood."

Suchir Balaji’s relationship with OpenAI

While in college, Balaji is understood to have interned at OpenAI and Scale AI. Notably, Balaji left OpenAI in August last year, ending his four-year stint at the AI giant.

In October, he said in an interview that he won’t work for technologies that bring more harm than benefit to society. “I no longer wanted to contribute to technologies that I believe would bring society more harm than benefit,” Balaji told the New York Times. “If you believe what I believe, you have to just leave the company,” Balaji added.

Balaji was also reportedly named in a court filing submitted against OpenAI over alleged copyright violation. Several firms, including Microsoft, its biggest investor, and newspapers have sued OpenAI over breaking copyright laws.

